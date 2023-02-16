Our client in the Technology sector is looking to add a .Net Software Developer to their team, this is a remote position.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- 4+ years software development experience.
- Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly.
- Good communicator and team player.
- Positive attitude.
- Has a relevant bachelor’s degree/Diploma.
- Exposure to the full software life cycle.
- Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.
- Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications developed.
- Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines
- Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
- Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.
- Can use GIT as version control.
- Familiarity with the .NET framework, SQL Server and design/architectural patterns e.g. Model-View-Controller (MVC).
- Familiarity with architecture styles/APISs e.g. REST and RPC.
Responsibilities:
- Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development.
Why should you work for our prestigious client?
- Join a team of 15+ developers.
- You feel part of a community, you’re not just a number.
- Work with a caring team that is always ready to help you.
- We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.
- We protect our developers and don’t believe in overtime as a rule.
- You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
- Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.
- There is a great relationship between team members.
- No micro-management!
- We have bi-annual career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.
- We send you on conferences, in order for you to learn and experience new things.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
