Project Manager

Feb 16, 2023

Project manager – Wastewater Treatment

Location: Worcester

Salary R70 000 – R90 000CTC

Duration: 12 Months

About the role:

The company needs an experienced & hands on Project Manager with a well-rounded understanding of wastewater design-type projects & a hands on approach to lead & execute the project under (targets) guidance & direction of the Project Sponsor.

Minimum requirements

  • Bachelor of Science in Civil or Mechanical Engineering or related engineering degree/diploma.
  • Project Management related certificates.
  • Min 10 years’ experience as a project manager.
  • Proven Track Record
  • Live around the Worcester
  • Excellent problem-solving, critical thinking and analytical skills.
  • Strong technical thinking.
  • Proven track record in delivering high-quality programs/projects.
  • Able to display exceptionally strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.
  • Able to develop and maintain long-term relationships with all members of the team.
  • Ability to present to senior management to motivate approvals.
  • Passionate about solving complex challenges within aggressive timelines.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Projects, Microsoft Office and other relevant software platforms.

Duties:

  • Managing the project from definition of work package to close-out of work package throughout all the Process Groups & Knowledge areas required to satisfy the successful implementation of the defined work package solution.
  • Developing Project Execution Plan
  • Project Budget & associated Cost
  • Project Program
  • Staffing the Project
  • Quality Management
  • Safety Management
  • Stakeholder & Communication management
  • Risk Management
  • Procurement & Contracting Management
  • Site & Sub-contractor management & other site related activities
  • Development & delivering of key reports both internal & external
  • Commissioning Management
  • Taking Over of Works management
  • Project Close-out

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Project Manager
  • Project Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *