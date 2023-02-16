Project Manager at TDC&Co – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Feb 16, 2023

TDC&Co. is a team of designers and strategic thinkers from around the world based in Cape Town. Our work is multi-skilled with a Retail focus.

We are seeking a Project Manager to join our team.

Responsibilities:

  • Compile a program and project manage the store fit-out project, across all activities, with all internal and external stakeholders, through the full life cycle of the project, to ensure the project is delivered on time/cost/quality.
  • Work with all internal teams within TDC&Co, to ensure the project is managed against milestones.
  • Work with and manage supply chain to ensure manufacture and build is to detail and time/cost/quality.
  • Identify build and fit-out activities and responsibilities, compile a Gant chart, critical path, scope of works, BOQ and budget.
  • Identify and resolve project risks / blockages and inefficiencies.
  • Any other reasonable task

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant qualification
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Retail Store fit-out coordination and project management
  • A proven project management and site management record
  • Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook and MS Project)

Skills and Personal Attributes:

  • Leadership skills
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Ability to build and maintain relationships
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to assert oneself / exert influence at the required level
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills / written and verbal
  • Ability to plan, lead, organize and manage various stakeholders
  • Excellent time management
  • Ability to follow up and follow through

This position is based in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Further communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

The business reserves the right to withdraw this vacancy at any time.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

For local and international clients in the retail sector, TDC&Co is the leading South African design company that conceptualizes, designs, and builds spaces that really work.

TDC&Co has enjoyed 20 years of growth and lists South Africa’s biggest and most prestigious retailers among its clients, past and present, including The Foschini Group, Checkers, and many other well-known retailers and brands.

