Project Manager at TDC&Co – Western Cape Cape Town Region

TDC&Co. is a team of designers and strategic thinkers from around the world based in Cape Town. Our work is multi-skilled with a Retail focus.
We are seeking a Project Manager to join our team.
Responsibilities:
- Compile a program and project manage the store fit-out project, across all activities, with all internal and external stakeholders, through the full life cycle of the project, to ensure the project is delivered on time/cost/quality.
- Work with all internal teams within TDC&Co, to ensure the project is managed against milestones.
- Work with and manage supply chain to ensure manufacture and build is to detail and time/cost/quality.
- Identify build and fit-out activities and responsibilities, compile a Gant chart, critical path, scope of works, BOQ and budget.
- Identify and resolve project risks / blockages and inefficiencies.
- Any other reasonable task
Minimum Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant qualification
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Retail Store fit-out coordination and project management
- A proven project management and site management record
- Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook and MS Project)
Skills and Personal Attributes:
- Leadership skills
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to build and maintain relationships
- Attention to detail
- Ability to assert oneself / exert influence at the required level
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills / written and verbal
- Ability to plan, lead, organize and manage various stakeholders
- Excellent time management
- Ability to follow up and follow through
This position is based in Cape Town or Johannesburg.
Further communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
The business reserves the right to withdraw this vacancy at any time.
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving
- Attention to detail
- Assertiveness
- Work under pressure
- Meeting deadlines
- Time management skills
- Store Fitout
- Project Management
- Project budget
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
For local and international clients in the retail sector, TDC&Co is the leading South African design company that conceptualizes, designs, and builds spaces that really work.
TDC&Co has enjoyed 20 years of growth and lists South Africa’s biggest and most prestigious retailers among its clients, past and present, including The Foschini Group, Checkers, and many other well-known retailers and brands.