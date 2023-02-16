Project Manager at TDC&Co

TDC&Co. is a team of designers and strategic thinkers from around the world based in Cape Town. Our work is multi-skilled with a Retail focus.

We are seeking a Project Manager to join our team.

Responsibilities:

Compile a program and project manage the store fit-out project, across all activities, with all internal and external stakeholders, through the full life cycle of the project, to ensure the project is delivered on time/cost/quality.

Work with all internal teams within TDC&Co, to ensure the project is managed against milestones.

Work with and manage supply chain to ensure manufacture and build is to detail and time/cost/quality.

Identify build and fit-out activities and responsibilities, compile a Gant chart, critical path, scope of works, BOQ and budget.

Identify and resolve project risks / blockages and inefficiencies.

Any other reasonable task

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant qualification

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Retail Store fit-out coordination and project management

A proven project management and site management record

Proficient in a variety of computer software applications including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook and MS Project)

Skills and Personal Attributes:

Leadership skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong organizational skills

Ability to work independently

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Attention to detail

Ability to assert oneself / exert influence at the required level

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Strong interpersonal and communication skills / written and verbal

Ability to plan, lead, organize and manage various stakeholders

Excellent time management

Ability to follow up and follow through

This position is based in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Further communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

The business reserves the right to withdraw this vacancy at any time.

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving

Attention to detail

Assertiveness

Work under pressure

Meeting deadlines

Time management skills

Store Fitout

Project Management

Project budget

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

For local and international clients in the retail sector, TDC&Co is the leading South African design company that conceptualizes, designs, and builds spaces that really work.

TDC&Co has enjoyed 20 years of growth and lists South Africa’s biggest and most prestigious retailers among its clients, past and present, including The Foschini Group, Checkers, and many other well-known retailers and brands.

