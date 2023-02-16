Project Manager – Western Cape Worcester

Project manager – Wastewater Treatment
Location: Worcester
Salary R70 000 – R90 000CTC
Duration: 12 Months
About the role:
The company needs an experienced & hands on Project Manager with a well-rounded understanding of wastewater design-type projects & a hands on approach to lead & execute the project under (targets) guidance & direction of the Project Sponsor.
Minimum requirements
- Bachelor of Science in Civil or Mechanical Engineering or related engineering degree/diploma.
- Project Management related certificates.
- Min 10 years’ experience as a project manager.
- Proven Track Record
- Live around the Worcester
- Excellent problem-solving, critical thinking and analytical skills.
- Strong technical thinking.
- Proven track record in delivering high-quality programs/projects.
- Able to display exceptionally strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.
- Able to develop and maintain long-term relationships with all members of the team.
- Ability to present to senior management to motivate approvals.
- Passionate about solving complex challenges within aggressive timelines.
- Proficient in Microsoft Projects, Microsoft Office and other relevant software platforms.
Duties:
- Managing the project from definition of work package to close-out of work package throughout all the Process Groups & Knowledge areas required to satisfy the successful implementation of the defined work package solution.
- Developing Project Execution Plan
- Project Budget & associated Cost
- Project Program
- Staffing the Project
- Quality Management
- Safety Management
- Stakeholder & Communication management
- Risk Management
- Procurement & Contracting Management
- Site & Sub-contractor management & other site related activities
- Development & delivering of key reports both internal & external
- Commissioning Management
- Taking Over of Works management
- Project Close-out
Desired Skills:
