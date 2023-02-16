Project Manager – Western Cape Worcester

Project manager – Wastewater Treatment

Location: Worcester

Salary R70 000 – R90 000CTC

Duration: 12 Months

About the role:

The company needs an experienced & hands on Project Manager with a well-rounded understanding of wastewater design-type projects & a hands on approach to lead & execute the project under (targets) guidance & direction of the Project Sponsor.

Minimum requirements

Bachelor of Science in Civil or Mechanical Engineering or related engineering degree/diploma.

Project Management related certificates.

Min 10 years’ experience as a project manager.

Proven Track Record

Live around the Worcester

Excellent problem-solving, critical thinking and analytical skills.

Strong technical thinking.

Proven track record in delivering high-quality programs/projects.

Able to display exceptionally strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

Able to develop and maintain long-term relationships with all members of the team.

Ability to present to senior management to motivate approvals.

Passionate about solving complex challenges within aggressive timelines.

Proficient in Microsoft Projects, Microsoft Office and other relevant software platforms.

Duties:

Managing the project from definition of work package to close-out of work package throughout all the Process Groups & Knowledge areas required to satisfy the successful implementation of the defined work package solution.

Developing Project Execution Plan

Project Budget & associated Cost

Project Program

Staffing the Project

Quality Management

Safety Management

Stakeholder & Communication management

Risk Management

Procurement & Contracting Management

Site & Sub-contractor management & other site related activities

Development & delivering of key reports both internal & external

Commissioning Management

Taking Over of Works management

Project Close-out

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Manager

Project Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position