Sales Rep – Water System Developer

Feb 16, 2023

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Secure incremental sales across the complete TESK product portfolio to Consultants / Contractors & Channel partners.

  • Identification and development of new business opportunities across the country / region in Domestic Booster System / HVAC / Fire segments.

  • Looking for specific commercial & technical knowledge to support the segment needs.

  • Execution of marketing and sales strategies using specific and focussed promotional campaigns to register strong brand presence.

  • Be a competent presenter, having the ability to construct and deliver PowerPoint presentations to support our sales efforts.

  • Adhere to company policies and procedures and quickly resolve customer queries. This includes our company code of conduct and Values.

  • Have the skills to negotiate in winning the orders & to support our multi-channel route to market.

  • Record all activities relating to customer / market in our DCR (daily call reports)

  • Monitor product sales, customer sales reports and other KPI’s to ensure we are on track to deliver our targets and take corrective actions as required in a timely manner.

  • Support & guide back-office team in preparing the quotes and executing the orders.

  • To maintain customer relationship, out of hours work / travel is required country wide.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Criteria / Requirements:

  • Relevant Qualification in logistics, sales, or marketing.

  • Sound experience in procuring new business within the Pump industry.

  • Exposure to preparing tailor-made proposals and building simulations for potential new clients.

  • Proven experience in the management of team targets.

  • Experience with professional customer management, sales promoting measures, and customer guidance.

  • Entrepreneurial knowledge (contracts, checking of creditworthiness, insolvency, supplementary invoice management).

  • Working knowledge of market and competition and of sales methods (scenarios, areas for opportunities, responding to claims, beneficial lines of reasoning).

  • Valid Driver’s license and own transport.

Desired Skills:

  • Pump & Water System Developing Experience
  • Degree Sales/Marketing/Logistics
  • Strong Sales

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *