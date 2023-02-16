Sales Rep – Water System Developer

Duties and Responsibilities
- Secure incremental sales across the complete TESK product portfolio to Consultants / Contractors & Channel partners.
- Identification and development of new business opportunities across the country / region in Domestic Booster System / HVAC / Fire segments.
- Looking for specific commercial & technical knowledge to support the segment needs.
- Execution of marketing and sales strategies using specific and focussed promotional campaigns to register strong brand presence.
- Be a competent presenter, having the ability to construct and deliver PowerPoint presentations to support our sales efforts.
- Adhere to company policies and procedures and quickly resolve customer queries. This includes our company code of conduct and Values.
- Have the skills to negotiate in winning the orders & to support our multi-channel route to market.
- Record all activities relating to customer / market in our DCR (daily call reports)
- Monitor product sales, customer sales reports and other KPI’s to ensure we are on track to deliver our targets and take corrective actions as required in a timely manner.
- Support & guide back-office team in preparing the quotes and executing the orders.
- To maintain customer relationship, out of hours work / travel is required country wide.
Minimum Requirements:
Essential Criteria / Requirements:
- Relevant Qualification in logistics, sales, or marketing.
- Sound experience in procuring new business within the Pump industry.
- Exposure to preparing tailor-made proposals and building simulations for potential new clients.
- Proven experience in the management of team targets.
- Experience with professional customer management, sales promoting measures, and customer guidance.
- Entrepreneurial knowledge (contracts, checking of creditworthiness, insolvency, supplementary invoice management).
- Working knowledge of market and competition and of sales methods (scenarios, areas for opportunities, responding to claims, beneficial lines of reasoning).
- Valid Driver’s license and own transport.
Desired Skills:
- Pump & Water System Developing Experience
- Degree Sales/Marketing/Logistics
- Strong Sales