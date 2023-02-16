SAP Functional Specialist at Ntice Search – Western Cape Paarl

Our Client, KWV, a leading South African wine and spirits producer based in Paarl, has a vacancy for a SAP Functional Specialist (Logistics). The successful candidate will be reporting to the SAP Team Leader.
You will be responsible for ensuring the functional customization of the SAP System and be responsible for the implementation of new module functionality and system enhancements. You will be involved in all aspects of the product life cycle i.e. information gathering & analysis, design, configuration, scenario testing, implementation and maintenance
Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Continuous maintenance of system configuration
- Researching SAP Notes and implementing system upgrades
- System customizing regarding change requests according to established change management procedures.
- Management, enhancement & maintenance of SAP MM or PP system
- Manage and support SD
- Manage, maintain and support users in relevant SAP Modules
- System changes and upgrades.
- Staff training & support
- Ad-hoc projects
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Grade 12
- Minimum of 5 years SAP MM or PP configuration and user support experience (Having experience in SD along with MM and/or PP would be an advantage) within a Beverage/FMCG environment
- Experience in SAP Logistics modules (SD, QM domains)
- 3-5 years’ experience in SAP Implementations for the relevant functional module
- Valid SA driver’s license and own vehicle
- ABAP technical and debugging skills will be an advantage
- Experience in the Wine Industry will be an advantage
- Veryko Wine Solution knowledge will be an advantage
Knowledge and Skills:
- Relationship building
- Verbal and written communication skills in English
- Attention to detail.
- Problem solving and solution orientated
- Customer service orientation
- Business acumen
- IT literacy on an advanced level
Salary is market related
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SD Domain
- SQ Domain