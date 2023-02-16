SAP Functional Specialist at Ntice Search

Our Client, KWV, a leading South African wine and spirits producer based in Paarl, has a vacancy for a SAP Functional Specialist (Logistics). The successful candidate will be reporting to the SAP Team Leader.

You will be responsible for ensuring the functional customization of the SAP System and be responsible for the implementation of new module functionality and system enhancements. You will be involved in all aspects of the product life cycle i.e. information gathering & analysis, design, configuration, scenario testing, implementation and maintenance

Duties and Responsibilities but not limited to:

Continuous maintenance of system configuration

of Researching SAP Notes and implementing system upgrades

and implementing System customizing regarding change requests according to established change management procedures.

Management, enhancement & maintenance of SAP MM or PP system

Manage and support SD

Manage, maintain and support users in relevant SAP Modules

in relevant System changes and upgrades.

Staff training & support

Ad-hoc projects

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Grade 12

Minimum of 5 years SAP MM or PP configuration and user support experience (Having experience in SD along with MM and/or PP would be an advantage ) within a Beverage/FMCG environment

and (Having experience in SD along with MM and/or PP would be an ) Experience in SAP Logistics modules (SD, QM domains)

3-5 years’ experience in SAP Implementations for the relevant functional module

for the relevant functional module Valid SA driver’s license and own vehicle

ABAP technical and debugging skills will be an advantage

Experience in the Wine Industry will be an advantage

Veryko Wine Solution knowledge will be an advantage

Knowledge and Skills:

Relationship building

Verbal and written communication skills in English

Attention to detail.

Problem solving and solution orientated

Customer service orientation

Business acumen

IT literacy on an advanced level

Salary is market related

Desired Skills:

SAP

SD Domain

SQ Domain

Learn more/Apply for this position