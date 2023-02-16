Senior Backend Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, maintain & build server-side components as your coding expertise as a Senior Backend Developer is sought by an innovative Joburg Digital Tech & Marketing company to join its team. The ideal candidate must have proven track record delivering stable, fast, and secure data exchange between servers and end-users. This role demands excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as you will be working closely with other Backend Developers to deliver high-quality solutions. You will require 2-3 years’ experience building and maintaining software in production, 2+ years’ Node.js & [URL Removed] and proficiency in PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Docker/Kubernetes and knowledge of Service Bus Methodology. You must also have experience designing and optimising applications for high performance, high availability, and low latency & have proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through Schema.

DUTIES:

Build sustainable coding that can be used in the future.

Collaborate with Front-end and Back-end Web Developers.

Prepare code and present them to the team.

Help establish best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 2 / 3 years of experience building and maintaining software in production.

2+ Years of Node.js and [URL Removed] of Service Bus Methodology.

Experience with PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Docker or Kubernetes.

Proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through Schema.

Design and optimise applications for high performance, high availability, and low latency.

Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimisation techniques.

Must be willing to go the extra mile & work overtime if necessary.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

Takes initiative, shows innovation and suggests ideas.

Positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Effective, objective decision-maker.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Self-driven & motivated.

The ability to work collaboratively as a team player.

Time and priority management.

People Management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Able to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines.

Flexibility and adaptability.

Can thrive in a fast-paced environment.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

