Senior Business Analyst with Payments experience – Gauteng Sandton

Key purpose:
As a Senior Business Analyst with Payments experience, you will work within the strategic business area to help develop and implement payment solutions. You’ll be responsible for developing and delivering end-to-end Payment Solutions including projects such as: Integrating third-party systems; Interfacing with 3rd parties’ back-office systems; Developing new payment products; Migrating legacy processes or modules into the new environment; Integration of SWIFT transfers (if required); Project Management & Control.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Payment analysis experience (payments, settling, SWIFT, etc)
- Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives
- Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.
- Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs.
- Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement
- Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution
- Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution, and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value
- Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on the clients delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices
- Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements
- Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.
- Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.
- Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate to define the proposed solution.
- Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives and dependencies across projects.
- Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.
- Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.
- Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect
- Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements
- Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation
- Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritisation, WSJF, and increment planning and drive
- Devops and Built-in quality principles
- Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs
- Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level
- Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement
- Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product Owners
- Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration
- Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, reworking, identifying risks, issues
Qualifications and experience:
- IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification
- IIBA endorsed
- 5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.
- Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors
- Research Methodology
- BA Body Of Knowledge
- Business writing skills
- Agile Concepts
- Data and Business Analysis
- Process Engineering Skills
- Global business analysis Trend
- Business Analysis Discipline, Techniques and Practices
- Microsoft Office Product
Desired Skills:
- Confident
- Attention to detail
- Communication skills