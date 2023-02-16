Senior Business Analyst with Payments experience – Gauteng Sandton

Feb 16, 2023

Key purpose:
As a Senior Business Analyst with Payments experience, you will work within the strategic business area to help develop and implement payment solutions. You’ll be responsible for developing and delivering end-to-end Payment Solutions including projects such as: Integrating third-party systems; Interfacing with 3rd parties’ back-office systems; Developing new payment products; Migrating legacy processes or modules into the new environment; Integration of SWIFT transfers (if required); Project Management & Control.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Payment analysis experience (payments, settling, SWIFT, etc)
  • Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives
  • Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.
  • Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs.
  • Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement
  • Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution
  • Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution, and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value
  • Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on the clients delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices
  • Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements
  • Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.
  • Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.
  • Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate to define the proposed solution.
  • Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives and dependencies across projects.
  • Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.
  • Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.
  • Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect
  • Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements
  • Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation
  • Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritisation, WSJF, and increment planning and drive
  • Devops and Built-in quality principles
  • Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs
  • Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level
  • Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement
  • Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product Owners
  • Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration
  • Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, reworking, identifying risks, issues

Qualifications and experience:

  • IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification
  • IIBA endorsed
  • 5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.
  • Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors
  • Research Methodology
  • BA Body Of Knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Agile Concepts
  • Data and Business Analysis
  • Process Engineering Skills
  • Global business analysis Trend
  • Business Analysis Discipline, Techniques and Practices
  • Microsoft Office Product

Key purpose:
As a Senior Business Analyst with Payments experience, you will work within the strategic business area to help develop and implement payment solutions. You’ll be responsible for developing and delivering end-to-end Payment Solutions including projects such as: Integrating third-party systems; Interfacing with 3rd parties’ back-office systems; Developing new payment products; Migrating legacy processes or modules into the new environment; Integration of SWIFT transfers (if required); Project Management & Control.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Payment analysis experience (payments, settling, SWIFT, etc)
  • Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives
  • Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.
  • Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs.
  • Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement
  • Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution
  • Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution, and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value
  • Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on the clients delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices
  • Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements
  • Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.
  • Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.
  • Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate to define the proposed solution.
  • Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives and dependencies across projects.
  • Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.
  • Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.
  • Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect
  • Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements
  • Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation
  • Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritisation, WSJF, and increment planning and drive
  • Devops and Built-in quality principles
  • Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs
  • Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level
  • Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement
  • Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product Owners
  • Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration
  • Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, reworking, identifying risks, issues

Qualifications and experience:

  • IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification
  • IIBA endorsed
  • 5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.
  • Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors
  • Research Methodology
  • BA Body Of Knowledge
  • Business writing skills
  • Agile Concepts
  • Data and Business Analysis
  • Process Engineering Skills
  • Global business analysis Trend
  • Business Analysis Discipline, Techniques and Practices
  • Microsoft Office Product

Desired Skills:

  • Confident
  • Attention to detail
  • Communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *