Senior Business Analyst with Payments experience

Key purpose:

As a Senior Business Analyst with Payments experience, you will work within the strategic business area to help develop and implement payment solutions. You’ll be responsible for developing and delivering end-to-end Payment Solutions including projects such as: Integrating third-party systems; Interfacing with 3rd parties’ back-office systems; Developing new payment products; Migrating legacy processes or modules into the new environment; Integration of SWIFT transfers (if required); Project Management & Control.

Duties and responsibilities:

Payment analysis experience (payments, settling, SWIFT, etc)

Conduct iterative and adaptive planning and monitoring tasks to estimate, organize and coordinate the BA efforts on large/complex enterprise initiatives

Conduct elicitation and collaboration tasks to obtain information from stakeholders.

Conduct requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs.

Conduct Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement

Conduct strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need, the work required to define that need and the scope of the solution

Conduct Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution, and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value

Execute according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on the clients delivery approach as per the BA methods, frameworks, standards, tools, techniques, competencies and practices

Analyse and document requirements based on changes to users, interfaces, processes, data flows, constraints, environments, and non-functional requirements

Understand the portfolio’s strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics, and align requirements accordingly.

Understand all elements of the program and team backlog and align requirements accordingly.

Explore and articulate the opportunity/problem to be solved and identify stakeholder wants and needs and participate to define the proposed solution.

Use visual diagrams and collaborative games to model scope, interfaces, story context, data flows, processes, retrospectives and dependencies across projects.

Decompose and document epics, features, themes, hypothesis statements, PI objectives and user stories by identifying gaps, missing stories and acceptance criteria, scenario development and all requirement categories.

Own decomposition of portfolio epics, features, elicitation, analysis, story writing and acceptance criteria writing throughout the requirements value chain.

Collaborate/co-create process and capability alignment by pairing with the PE and Business Architect

Support the team in working on impediments and spikes and enabler epics, enabler stories, and synthesise the data to articulate requirements

Work with development/QA to identify test cases/scenarios, conduct user acceptance testing and train the trainer/user and support change management commercialisation

Conduct/participate in Backlog Refinement, prioritisation, WSJF, and increment planning and drive

Devops and Built-in quality principles

Analyse/document data requirements and model data flows through all seven product dimensions on a solution/program level by pairing with BDMs

Foster stakeholder relationships and engagement for discovery and delivery, backlog refinement, dependencies and enterprise delivery up to senior level

Conduct system demos and contribute to I&A and offer and implement suggestions for improvement

Actively participate and lead program/squad ceremonies by pairing with Scrum Masters, Agile Coaches, Product Owners

Drive minimum viable thinking, continuous deployment and integration

Ensure early remediation by reducing waste, reworking, identifying risks, issues

Qualifications and experience:

IT qualification, Certificate in BA endorsed by IIBA, Safe Certification

IIBA endorsed

5 – 8 years of BA experience, managing multiple IT Projects and exposure to complex projects, business exposure, industry exposure. Guiding others on how to effectively use common techniques.

Demonstrate these skilled proficiency descriptors

Research Methodology

BA Body Of Knowledge

Business writing skills

Agile Concepts

Data and Business Analysis

Process Engineering Skills

Global business analysis Trend

Business Analysis Discipline, Techniques and Practices

Microsoft Office Product

Desired Skills:

Confident

Attention to detail

Communication skills

