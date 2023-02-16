Senior Data Analyst
The successful candidate will be required to assist the Data Analysis workstream in ensuring quality Source to Target Mapping (STTM) Documentation to enable development of the project solution. Stakeholder management involvement will be required in this role as well as documenting requirements for changes ensuring for data ingestion into data warehouse. Driving successful defect resolution is also a critical responsibility. The resource will also be relied upon to help facilitate; an understanding of technical concepts and processes as well as problem solving. Assisting with, peer/quality reviews and guidance, progress updates and maintenance of applicable project delivery tools will be required.
Background and Experience:
- 8-10 years of working experience in a Data Analysis role.
- Financial services experience for Regulatory reporting.
- SQL & Hadoop experience.
- ETL experience.
- Experience in drafting Business Requirements, Technical Requirements, Source to Target Mappings.
- Experienced in building advanced data models
- Should have work on Data dictionaries
Must Have Skills:
- Translate business requirements into technical requirements
- Understanding of Hive/SSIS/Denodo and Hadoop systems
- Knowledge of Retail and Business Banking
- Excellent verbal and written communication in English language.
- Ability to own and lead a product and drive it in an agile way
- Develop complex queries on SQL
- Able to analyze large datasets
- Collecting and interpreting data & Analyzing results
- Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
- Working alongside team to establish business needs and document the findings
- Defining new data collection and analysis processes
- A sense of urgency is required to meet critical short-term deadlines
- Comfortable to engage senior stakeholders
- Able to manage multiple deliverables simultaneously
- Always value professionalism and act in a polite manner
- The ability to exercise patience
- Willingness to prioritise delivery
Desired Skills:
Experience working on projects successfully delivered for African countries beyond South African borders
Interested Candidates may submit their detailed resumes to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years