Senior Data Analyst

The successful candidate will be required to assist the Data Analysis workstream in ensuring quality Source to Target Mapping (STTM) Documentation to enable development of the project solution. Stakeholder management involvement will be required in this role as well as documenting requirements for changes ensuring for data ingestion into data warehouse. Driving successful defect resolution is also a critical responsibility. The resource will also be relied upon to help facilitate; an understanding of technical concepts and processes as well as problem solving. Assisting with, peer/quality reviews and guidance, progress updates and maintenance of applicable project delivery tools will be required.

Background and Experience:

8-10 years of working experience in a Data Analysis role.

Financial services experience for Regulatory reporting.

SQL & Hadoop experience.

ETL experience.

Experience in drafting Business Requirements, Technical Requirements, Source to Target Mappings.

Experienced in building advanced data models

Should have work on Data dictionaries

Must Have Skills:

Translate business requirements into technical requirements

Understanding of Hive/SSIS/Denodo and Hadoop systems

Knowledge of Retail and Business Banking

Excellent verbal and written communication in English language.

Ability to own and lead a product and drive it in an agile way

Develop complex queries on SQL

Able to analyze large datasets

Collecting and interpreting data & Analyzing results

Identifying patterns and trends in data sets

Working alongside team to establish business needs and document the findings

Defining new data collection and analysis processes

A sense of urgency is required to meet critical short-term deadlines

Comfortable to engage senior stakeholders

Able to manage multiple deliverables simultaneously

Always value professionalism and act in a polite manner

The ability to exercise patience

Willingness to prioritise delivery

Desired Skills:

Experience working on projects successfully delivered for African countries beyond South African borders

Interested Candidates may submit their detailed resumes to

SQL

Hadoop

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

