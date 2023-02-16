Senior Developer

Our Client, Is looking for a senior developer to write clean and maintainable code for new and existing software solutions. The successful applicant will participate and contribute to software development activities using prescribed software development processes and tools.

This role requires an individual adept at problem solving, communication and analysis.

Area: Midrand

Minimum Qualification

Bachelor’s degree, National Diploma in IT, Computer Science or related field

Duties:

Design, plan and propose solution architectures

Develop new system enhancements

Debugging and coding to resolve issues

Ensure code is maintainable and clean

Ensure code is development tested and results documented

Participate in code reviews

Ensure code is committed to source control

Understand development requirements

Contribute to development process

Participate in feedback and planning sessions.

Collaborate with testers, analysts, and other developers

Mentoring and coaching developers

Required Knowledge:

Experience of Agile/Scrum methodology

Object-Oriented programming

Experience of web development

Experience with API development

Relational database design and development

Required Skills:

.NET using C# and

NET Webforms

NET MVC

JQuery

HTML, CSS & JavaScript

MS SQL / T-SQL

IIS

Windows Services

GIT

Visual Studio 2019+

SQL Server

SQL Server Management Studio

Required leadership attributes:

Confident and able to take a lead role.

Experience of working with different levels of stakeholders

Independent, self-directing working style

Ability to learn quickly and adapt

Values and inspires teamwork

Hard-working, innovative and takes pride in their work

Passionate about creating innovative solutions for customers.

Desired Skills:

c#

Git

SQL

Agile

