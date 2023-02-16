Senior Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our Client, Is looking for a senior developer to write clean and maintainable code for new and existing software solutions. The successful applicant will participate and contribute to software development activities using prescribed software development processes and tools.
This role requires an individual adept at problem solving, communication and analysis.
Area: Midrand
Minimum Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree, National Diploma in IT, Computer Science or related field
Duties:
- Design, plan and propose solution architectures
- Develop new system enhancements
- Debugging and coding to resolve issues
- Ensure code is maintainable and clean
- Ensure code is development tested and results documented
- Participate in code reviews
- Ensure code is committed to source control
- Understand development requirements
- Contribute to development process
- Participate in feedback and planning sessions.
- Collaborate with testers, analysts, and other developers
- Mentoring and coaching developers
Required Knowledge:
- Experience of Agile/Scrum methodology
- Object-Oriented programming
- Experience of web development
- Experience with API development
- Relational database design and development
Required Skills:
- .NET using C# and
- NET Webforms
- NET MVC
- JQuery
- HTML, CSS & JavaScript
- MS SQL / T-SQL
- IIS
- Windows Services
- GIT
- Visual Studio 2019+
- SQL Server
- SQL Server Management Studio
Required leadership attributes:
- Confident and able to take a lead role.
- Experience of working with different levels of stakeholders
- Independent, self-directing working style
- Ability to learn quickly and adapt
- Values and inspires teamwork
- Hard-working, innovative and takes pride in their work
- Passionate about creating innovative solutions for customers.
Desired Skills:
- c#
- Git
- SQL
- Agile