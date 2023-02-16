Senior Frontend Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen visual eye for beautiful digital aesthetics as a Senior Frontend Developer is sought by an innovative Joburg Digital Tech & Marketing company. You will play a critical part in building and maintaining user-friendly and visually appealing websites and web applications, working closely with the Design team to ensure seamless implementation of designs and with Backend Developers to ensure optimal data exchange. The ideal candidate will need 3+ years’ HTML, CSS & JavaScript; have 2+ years’ React JS and 1+ year Angular JS while also being familiar with Meta-Frameworks – preferably [URL Removed] or Gatsby.

DUTIES:

Implement designs using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Collaborate with the Design and Backend teams to deliver high-quality solutions.

Ensure optimal performance and cross-browser compatibility.

Stay up to date with the latest front-end technologies and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years of – HTML experience , CSS , JavaScript.

HTML experience CSS JavaScript. 2+ Years of – ReactJS .

ReactJS 1+ Year of – AngularJS.

AngularJS. Familiarity with Meta-Frameworks (Preferably [URL Removed] or Gatsby).

Must be willing to go the extra mile & work overtime if necessary.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

Ability to take initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas.

Positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Effective, objective decision-maker.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Self-driven & motivated.

The ability to work collaboratively as a team player.

Time and priority management.

People Management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Ability to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines.

Flexibility and adaptability.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

