Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key purpose:

The Senior Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions. The Senior Network Engineer s responsible for managing tickets of low to high complexity.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide eld engineering services to clients

Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work

Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation.

Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.

Analyzes and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications.

Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures.

Provides network security, network penetration testing, and trac analysis services to large commercial organizations

Preparing monthly work status reports and updating technology-specific documents

Qualifications and experience:



Enterprise-scale LAN systems (STP, VTP, Port-channel, Trunking, VLANs, VACL’s, Stacking)

Understanding Protocols such as (HTTP/S, DHCP, DNS, SMTP, SNMP, NTP, SSH, FTP, and other webbased protocols)

Networking technologies, principles, and protocols based on OSI model, TCP/IP, UDP, IP addressing

and MAC addresses, etc.

Advanced Understanding of Routing Protocols such as (EIGRP & OSPF)

Advanced Knowledge of Enterprise Wi-Fi technologies

Advanced Knowledge of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) & TACACS

Advanced Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)

Advanced Knowledge of incident management systems

Moderate years of relevant managed services experience

Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now

Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work

experience)

CCNA and CCNP enterprise qualification required

Fortinet NSE4 (NSE5 – NSE6 and NSE7 will be an advantage)

ITILv4

CCIE Enterprise or Wireless (advantageous)

Demonstrated work experience

Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization

Demonstrated experience of Managed Services

Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes

Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Works independently

Maintain positive outlook

