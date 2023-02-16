Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 16, 2023

Key purpose:
The Senior Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions. The Senior Network Engineer s responsible for managing tickets of low to high complexity.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational
  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
  • Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls
  • Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
  • Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
  • Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide eld engineering services to clients
  • Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality
  • Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT
  • Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work
  • Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation.
  • Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.
  • Analyzes and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications.
  • Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures.
  • Provides network security, network penetration testing, and trac analysis services to large commercial organizations
  • Preparing monthly work status reports and updating technology-specific documents

Qualifications and experience:

  • Enterprise-scale LAN systems (STP, VTP, Port-channel, Trunking, VLANs, VACL’s, Stacking)
  • Understanding Protocols such as (HTTP/S, DHCP, DNS, SMTP, SNMP, NTP, SSH, FTP, and other webbased protocols)
  • Networking technologies, principles, and protocols based on OSI model, TCP/IP, UDP, IP addressing
  • and MAC addresses, etc.
  • Advanced Understanding of Routing Protocols such as (EIGRP & OSPF)
  • Advanced Knowledge of Enterprise Wi-Fi technologies
  • Advanced Knowledge of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) & TACACS
  • Advanced Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)
  • Advanced Knowledge of incident management systems
  • Moderate years of relevant managed services experience
  • Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now
  • Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work
  • experience)
  • CCNA and CCNP enterprise qualification required
  • Fortinet NSE4 (NSE5 – NSE6 and NSE7 will be an advantage)
  • ITILv4
  • CCIE Enterprise or Wireless (advantageous)
  • Demonstrated work experience
  • Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization
  • Demonstrated experience of Managed Services
  • Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes
  • Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Desired Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Works independently
  • Maintain positive outlook

