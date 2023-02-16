Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Key purpose:
The Senior Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions. The Senior Network Engineer s responsible for managing tickets of low to high complexity.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
- Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide eld engineering services to clients
- Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend improvement in quality
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work
- Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation.
- Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.
- Analyzes and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications.
- Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures.
- Provides network security, network penetration testing, and trac analysis services to large commercial organizations
- Preparing monthly work status reports and updating technology-specific documents
Qualifications and experience:
- Enterprise-scale LAN systems (STP, VTP, Port-channel, Trunking, VLANs, VACL’s, Stacking)
- Understanding Protocols such as (HTTP/S, DHCP, DNS, SMTP, SNMP, NTP, SSH, FTP, and other webbased protocols)
- Networking technologies, principles, and protocols based on OSI model, TCP/IP, UDP, IP addressing
- and MAC addresses, etc.
- Advanced Understanding of Routing Protocols such as (EIGRP & OSPF)
- Advanced Knowledge of Enterprise Wi-Fi technologies
- Advanced Knowledge of Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) & TACACS
- Advanced Knowledge of Enterprise Monitoring (Spectrum, Cisco Prime)
- Advanced Knowledge of incident management systems
- Moderate years of relevant managed services experience
- Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now
- Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work
- experience)
- CCNA and CCNP enterprise qualification required
- Fortinet NSE4 (NSE5 – NSE6 and NSE7 will be an advantage)
- ITILv4
- CCIE Enterprise or Wireless (advantageous)
- Demonstrated work experience
- Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization
- Demonstrated experience of Managed Services
- Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills
- Works independently
- Maintain positive outlook