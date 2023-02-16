Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Key purpose:

Are you tired of sitting in trac for hours each day? Do you want to work from home or in the office of your choice? Do you have a long commute to and from work? We believe that this Senior Project Manager was created for you! Please read through and apply.

To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this. To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept updated at all times accordingly.

Duties and responsibilities:

Proven experience as a consultant advantageous

Be the link between IT & Business, i.e., ability to manage IT delivery and Business expectations.

Conduct situational and data analysis workshops to identify and understand a problem or issue.

Be analytical and creative.

Present and explain ndings to HoDs & Executives

Excellent organizational and coordination skills

Be able to converse and communicate on all levels, more specically on ExCo level, as they will be required

at times to present in regional steering committee as well as ExCo’s.

A great listener with ability to communicate the right information at different levels within the organization.

Experience as a Project Manager within the Africa Markets will be advantageous.

Qualifications and experience:

Minimum of 6-8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects

Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies

Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benets tracking

Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred

Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous

Exposure to governance control and risk management

Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels

Good financial business case skills

3rd Party Vendor Management preferred

Project and Program Management

Change Management

Reporting and Research

Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)

Business Process knowledge

Key purpose:

Are you tired of sitting in trac for hours each day? Do you want to work from home or in the office of your choice? Do you have a long commute to and from work? We believe that this Senior Project Manager was created for you! Please read through and apply.

To Evaluate, Scope and implement programs/ projects to agreed time, within cost and quality parameters, but not limited to this. To act as an advisor to both Business and Technical departments, providing support and ensuring all Stakeholders are kept updated at all times accordingly.

Duties and responsibilities:

Proven experience as a consultant advantageous

Be the link between IT & Business, i.e., ability to manage IT delivery and Business expectations.

Conduct situational and data analysis workshops to identify and understand a problem or issue.

Be analytical and creative.

Present and explain ndings to HoDs & Executives

Excellent organizational and coordination skills

Be able to converse and communicate on all levels, more specically on ExCo level, as they will be required

at times to present in regional steering committee as well as ExCo’s.

A great listener with ability to communicate the right information at different levels within the organization.

Experience as a Project Manager within the Africa Markets will be advantageous.

Qualifications and experience:

Minimum of 6-8 years’ experience in managing multiple, large complex projects

Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies

Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benets tracking

Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred

Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous

Exposure to governance control and risk management

Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels

Good financial business case skills

3rd Party Vendor Management preferred

Project and Program Management

Change Management

Reporting and Research

Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)

Business Process knowledge

Desired Skills:

Organisationla skills

Coordination skiills

Financial skills

Learn more/Apply for this position