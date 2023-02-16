Senior Software Tester

Market leader with an IT and Telematics component linked to the service offering to clients.

MINIMUM JOB REQUIREMENTS

Degree/National Diploma

Minimum 3 years relevant experience

B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science

ISTQB Test Automation Engineer or Test Analyst

Working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence

Working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

Working with Git, Jenkins and API Testing

DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines

Design & develop features for build, test & deployment systems (from dev stage to prod)

Experience with Jira or C# Development Language

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

ISTQB Foundation

Jira

AWS / Azure

DevOps

C#

