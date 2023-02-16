Senior Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Market leader with an IT and Telematics component linked to the service offering to clients.
MINIMUM JOB REQUIREMENTS
Degree/National Diploma
Minimum 3 years relevant experience
B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science
ISTQB Test Automation Engineer or Test Analyst
Working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
Working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
Working with Git, Jenkins and API Testing
DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
Design & develop features for build, test & deployment systems (from dev stage to prod)
Experience with Jira or C# Development Language
