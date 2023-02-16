Senior Software Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 16, 2023

Market leader with an IT and Telematics component linked to the service offering to clients.
MINIMUM JOB REQUIREMENTS

Degree/National Diploma
 Minimum 3 years relevant experience
B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science
 ISTQB Test Automation Engineer or Test Analyst
Working with Jira/bitbucket/confluence
 Working with Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
Working with Git, Jenkins and API Testing
 DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
Design & develop features for build, test & deployment systems (from dev stage to prod)
 Experience with Jira or C# Development Language

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB Foundation
  • Jira
  • AWS / Azure
  • DevOps
  • C#

