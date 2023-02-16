Senior Systems Intergration Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Feb 16, 2023

Participating in the entire software development life cycle, design, debugging applications, configuring existing systems with the emphasis on Integration Services

Core Development Responsibilities

  • Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net Ecosystem and DevOps Server.
  • Expert in Azure Integration Services – Azure PubSub Service, Azure API Gateway, and API Endpoints.
  • MS SQL dB and Middleware expert.
  • Active Directory and JWT (Jason Web Token) Security expert.
  • Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
  • Develop expert code.
  • Review & optimize code from team members.
  • Azure Integration Services Configuration. (Azure Cost Optimization)

Analysis of system requirements

  • Co-Develop Solution, Integration Services & Systems Architecture
  • Developing technical specifications to holistically understand solutions/work items.
  • Prioritization of tasks
  • Impact analysis
  • High level design to give scope estimates.
  • Accurate estimations of effort and duration of tasks
  • Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions

User Interface design and testing

  • UI Design Expert
  • Responsive Design
  • Cross Browser/Platform
  • Storyboards, process flows and sitemaps.

Coaching

  • Assist with up skilling team members by assisting junior staff, showcasing new and interesting technologies/methodologies

Deployments

  • Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments
  • Setup and configure application on QA and Production environment
  • System Documentation
  • Update documentation as changes occurs

  • Document development & operational procedures

  • System support

Assist with system support during production POC phases. Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for duration of the POC period

  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.
  • Test own programs / artefacts.
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Provide test information to Testers.
  • Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments.
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provide standby / support (when applicable)

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Relevant Certifications

Experience

  • Solid System Architecture
  • Minimum 6 years extensive working experience as a .Net Developer in a Snr role with strong .Net Core, Azure Integration Services and MS SQL skills.
  • System Interface design Expert
  • Business Logic and Rules Layers
  • SOA, Microservices and Streaming Architecture Frameworks
  • Azure Subscription and Integration Services
  • Solid Experience with Agile and DevOps environments

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Azure
  • SOA

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *