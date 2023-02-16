Senior Systems Intergration Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Participating in the entire software development life cycle, design, debugging applications, configuring existing systems with the emphasis on Integration Services
Core Development Responsibilities
- Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net Ecosystem and DevOps Server.
- Expert in Azure Integration Services – Azure PubSub Service, Azure API Gateway, and API Endpoints.
- MS SQL dB and Middleware expert.
- Active Directory and JWT (Jason Web Token) Security expert.
- Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
- Develop expert code.
- Review & optimize code from team members.
- Azure Integration Services Configuration. (Azure Cost Optimization)
Analysis of system requirements
- Co-Develop Solution, Integration Services & Systems Architecture
- Developing technical specifications to holistically understand solutions/work items.
- Prioritization of tasks
- Impact analysis
- High level design to give scope estimates.
- Accurate estimations of effort and duration of tasks
- Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions
User Interface design and testing
- UI Design Expert
- Responsive Design
- Cross Browser/Platform
- Storyboards, process flows and sitemaps.
Coaching
- Assist with up skilling team members by assisting junior staff, showcasing new and interesting technologies/methodologies
Deployments
- Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments
- Setup and configure application on QA and Production environment
- System Documentation
- Update documentation as changes occurs
Document development & operational procedures
System support
Assist with system support during production POC phases. Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for duration of the POC period
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.
- Test own programs / artefacts.
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Provide test information to Testers.
- Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments.
- Updates of data model documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provide standby / support (when applicable)
Qualifications
- Matric
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Relevant Certifications
Experience
- Solid System Architecture
- Minimum 6 years extensive working experience as a .Net Developer in a Snr role with strong .Net Core, Azure Integration Services and MS SQL skills.
- System Interface design Expert
- Business Logic and Rules Layers
- SOA, Microservices and Streaming Architecture Frameworks
- Azure Subscription and Integration Services
- Solid Experience with Agile and DevOps environments
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Azure
- SOA