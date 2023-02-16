Senior Systems Intergration Developer at Kwena

Participating in the entire software development life cycle, design, debugging applications, configuring existing systems with the emphasis on Integration Services

Core Development Responsibilities

Expert in writing and maintaining clean, testable code using .Net Ecosystem and DevOps Server.

Expert in Azure Integration Services – Azure PubSub Service, Azure API Gateway, and API Endpoints.

MS SQL dB and Middleware expert.

Active Directory and JWT (Jason Web Token) Security expert.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Develop expert code.

Review & optimize code from team members.

Azure Integration Services Configuration. (Azure Cost Optimization)

Analysis of system requirements

Co-Develop Solution, Integration Services & Systems Architecture

Developing technical specifications to holistically understand solutions/work items.

Prioritization of tasks

Impact analysis

High level design to give scope estimates.

Accurate estimations of effort and duration of tasks

Identify system deficiencies and recommends solutions

User Interface design and testing

UI Design Expert

Responsive Design

Cross Browser/Platform

Storyboards, process flows and sitemaps.

Coaching

Assist with up skilling team members by assisting junior staff, showcasing new and interesting technologies/methodologies

Deployments

Ensure stable releases to QA and Production environments

Setup and configure application on QA and Production environment

System Documentation

Update documentation as changes occurs

Document development & operational procedures

System support

Assist with system support during production POC phases. Responsible for making sure all systems stay online for duration of the POC period

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications.

Test own programs / artefacts.

Test Interfaces to other systems

Provide test information to Testers.

Implement changes into the Staging & Production environments.

Updates of data model documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provide standby / support (when applicable)

Qualifications

Matric

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Certifications

Experience

Solid System Architecture

Minimum 6 years extensive working experience as a .Net Developer in a Snr role with strong .Net Core, Azure Integration Services and MS SQL skills.

System Interface design Expert

Business Logic and Rules Layers

SOA, Microservices and Streaming Architecture Frameworks

Azure Subscription and Integration Services

Solid Experience with Agile and DevOps environments

Desired Skills:

.Net

Azure

SOA

