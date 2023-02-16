Service Desk Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting 2 Service Desk Agents to join our team in Midrand Bellville, Gauteng
Full-time shift worker – 6 days on 4 days off.
The shifts consist of 3 shifts. Morning Shift 7 AM to 3 PM; Afternoon Shift 3 PM to 11 PM; Night Shift 11 PM to 7 AM. The 6 days – 2 Morning shifts 2 Afternoon shifts 2 Night Shifts. Standby shifts 4 days per month
Qualification Required:
- Matric
- A+ and N+ or Higher
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL v3 or ITIL 4
Experience Required:
- Service Desk Experience
- Call Centre Experience
- Event Management Experience
- Incident Management Experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Telecommunication experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Positive attitude required with excellent telephone etiquette
- Team player with a good work ethic and attendance record
- Self-driven – Get the job done
- Strong event management abilities with a customer focused
- Requires to perform daily application availability checks and event monitoring tasks
- Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
- Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meet targets
- Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction, and engagement
- Provide proactive system monitoring
- To Engage with service providers for follow-ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged
- Excellent writing skill
- Effective communication and feedback to team members/managers/customers.
- Display good time keeping practices.
- Play a positive role in a team.
Work Environment:
- Client-Based
Physical Demands:
- Working in a team that works 24x7x365 shifts must have own transport.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML