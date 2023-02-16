Software Development Team Lead – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Feb 16, 2023

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid Role).

Requirements:

  • Relevant bachelor’s degree or Master’s Degree in Computer Science or IT related field.
  • 6+ years’ work experience in software development.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to prioritise projects and resource allocations.
  • Excellent planning and organising skills.
  • Deep experience in coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.
  • Understand and use the latest modern web technologies and web design standards to get the most from user interfaces.
  • Exposure to the full software development life cycle in Agile environment.
  • Developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems.
  • Experience in the use of GIT as version control.
  • Deep knowledge of design patterns.
  • Solid experience in unit testing & understanding the principles of extreme programming.
  • Plan, test and create software based on user needs.
  • Experience in Linux (advantageous).

Responsibilities:

  • The software development lead must be able to develop software and will work on a wide range of projects involving the implementation of new and existing systems, solutions and processes.
  • Ensure that the architecture is correctly implemented.
  • Ensure that all builds are green.
  • Ensure adherence to the overall code quality and intervene should it degrade.
  • Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and share with team members and other affected parties.
  • Ensure that the code has sufficient test coverage and intervene if not.
  • Make sure team members are using the correct tooling.
  • Help to tactically get work done on a daily basis. Must be able to support developers when blocked.
  • Provide input into architectural decisions and drive architectural conformance.
  • Simplify project requirements if needed.
  • Lead and manage a small team of software developers.
  • Act as line manager for technical recruitment, one-on-one meetings with team members, identifying training needs, motivating the team, and conducting performance appraisals.
  • Coordinate the team’s availability for resource and project allocations.
  • Manage and guide project timelines and deliverables.
  • Assist in operational management and coordination daily.

Desired Skills:

  • angular
  • java
  • php
  • C#
  • html
  • linux
  • react

