Software Development Team Lead – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid Role).



Requirements:

Relevant bachelor’s degree or Master’s Degree in Computer Science or IT related field.

6+ years’ work experience in software development.

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to prioritise projects and resource allocations.

Excellent planning and organising skills.

Deep experience in coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.

Understand and use the latest modern web technologies and web design standards to get the most from user interfaces.

Exposure to the full software development life cycle in Agile environment.

Developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems.

Experience in the use of GIT as version control.

Deep knowledge of design patterns.

Solid experience in unit testing & understanding the principles of extreme programming.

Plan, test and create software based on user needs.

Experience in Linux (advantageous).

Responsibilities:

The software development lead must be able to develop software and will work on a wide range of projects involving the implementation of new and existing systems, solutions and processes.

Ensure that the architecture is correctly implemented.

Ensure that all builds are green.

Ensure adherence to the overall code quality and intervene should it degrade.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and share with team members and other affected parties.

Ensure that the code has sufficient test coverage and intervene if not.

Make sure team members are using the correct tooling.

Help to tactically get work done on a daily basis. Must be able to support developers when blocked.

Provide input into architectural decisions and drive architectural conformance.

Simplify project requirements if needed.

Lead and manage a small team of software developers.

Act as line manager for technical recruitment, one-on-one meetings with team members, identifying training needs, motivating the team, and conducting performance appraisals.

Coordinate the team’s availability for resource and project allocations.

Manage and guide project timelines and deliverables.

Assist in operational management and coordination daily.

