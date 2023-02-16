Software Development Team Lead – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid Role).
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:
- Relevant bachelor’s degree or Master’s Degree in Computer Science or IT related field.
- 6+ years’ work experience in software development.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to prioritise projects and resource allocations.
- Excellent planning and organising skills.
- Deep experience in coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.
- Understand and use the latest modern web technologies and web design standards to get the most from user interfaces.
- Exposure to the full software development life cycle in Agile environment.
- Developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems.
- Experience in the use of GIT as version control.
- Deep knowledge of design patterns.
- Solid experience in unit testing & understanding the principles of extreme programming.
- Plan, test and create software based on user needs.
- Experience in Linux (advantageous).
Responsibilities:
- The software development lead must be able to develop software and will work on a wide range of projects involving the implementation of new and existing systems, solutions and processes.
- Ensure that the architecture is correctly implemented.
- Ensure that all builds are green.
- Ensure adherence to the overall code quality and intervene should it degrade.
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and share with team members and other affected parties.
- Ensure that the code has sufficient test coverage and intervene if not.
- Make sure team members are using the correct tooling.
- Help to tactically get work done on a daily basis. Must be able to support developers when blocked.
- Provide input into architectural decisions and drive architectural conformance.
- Simplify project requirements if needed.
- Lead and manage a small team of software developers.
- Act as line manager for technical recruitment, one-on-one meetings with team members, identifying training needs, motivating the team, and conducting performance appraisals.
- Coordinate the team’s availability for resource and project allocations.
- Manage and guide project timelines and deliverables.
- Assist in operational management and coordination daily.
