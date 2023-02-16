Solution Architect [Enterprise]

Feb 16, 2023

We are recruiting a TechnicalSolution Architect to join our team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.

Responsible for ensuring that iOCO Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals.

Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes

Qualification Required:

  • Matric certificate

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

  • Architecture (TOGAF)

Preferred Qualification:

  • Technical Certification

  • Software Development

  • Security [CISSP]

  • Infrastructure and Networking

  • Cloud [AWS or Azure]

Experience Required:

  • 5 years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment

  • Strong rapid development experience within the context of new systems focusing on Security Services, Infrastructure Automation, and Orchestration.

  • Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for ensuring that iOCO Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals

  • Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes

  • Fully operationalize new services into IT Operations, Security Operation and Business Operations.

  • Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.

  • Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.

  • Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

  • Keeping all parties involved with progress.

  • Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction

  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

  • Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards

  • Senior person with strong technical skills

  • Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services solutions

  • Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

  • Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

Work Environment:

  • Work from iOCO Infrastructure Services Office in Randburg [Primary].

  • Client’s Site, and working from home

  • Overtime may be required

Travel:

  • Travel will be required for client sessions

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *