Solution Architect [Enterprise]

We are recruiting a TechnicalSolution Architect to join our team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.

Responsible for ensuring that iOCO Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals.

Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes

Qualification Required:

Matric certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

Architecture (TOGAF)

Preferred Qualification:

Technical Certification

Software Development

Security [CISSP]

Infrastructure and Networking

Cloud [AWS or Azure]

Experience Required:

5 years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment

Strong rapid development experience within the context of new systems focusing on Security Services, Infrastructure Automation, and Orchestration.

Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity

Duties/Responsibilities:

Fully operationalize new services into IT Operations, Security Operation and Business Operations.

Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.

Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.

Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Keeping all parties involved with progress.

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards

Senior person with strong technical skills

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services solutions

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

Work Environment:

Work from iOCO Infrastructure Services Office in Randburg [Primary].

Client’s Site, and working from home

Overtime may be required

Travel:

Travel will be required for client sessions

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

