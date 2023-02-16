Solution Architect [Enterprise] – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a TechnicalSolution Architect to join our team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.
Responsible for ensuring that iOCO Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals.
Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes
Qualification Required:
- Matric certificate
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science
- Architecture (TOGAF)
Preferred Qualification:
- Technical Certification
- Software Development
- Security [CISSP]
- Infrastructure and Networking
- Cloud [AWS or Azure]
Experience Required:
- 5 years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment
- Strong rapid development experience within the context of new systems focusing on Security Services, Infrastructure Automation, and Orchestration.
- Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for ensuring that iOCO Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals
- Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes
- Fully operationalize new services into IT Operations, Security Operation and Business Operations.
- Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
- Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
- Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
- Keeping all parties involved with progress.
- Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards
- Senior person with strong technical skills
- Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services solutions
- Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
- Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner
Work Environment:
- Work from iOCO Infrastructure Services Office in Randburg [Primary].
- Client’s Site, and working from home
- Overtime may be required
Travel:
- Travel will be required for client sessions
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management