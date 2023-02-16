Solution Architect [Technical]

We are recruiting aSolution Architect [Technical] team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.

Your functions will include: Managing new Service Commercialization within the frameworks and processes to operationalize new services. Overtime may be required.

Qualification Required:

Matric certificate

Past Technical Certification [infrastructure and Networking]

Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Experience Required:

5 years’ experience in a Technical Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment

Strong scripting experience within the context of Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration.

Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity

Duties/Responsibilities:

Design and build new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes

Fully operationalize new services into IT Operations.

Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.

Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.

Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Keeping all parties involved with progress.

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Senior person with strong technical skills

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services solutions

Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

Work Environment:

Work from iOCO Infrastructure Services Office in Randburg [Primary].

Client’s Site, and working from home

Overtime may be required

Travel:

Travel will be required for client sessions

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position