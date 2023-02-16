Support Engineer (T2) (CPT) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading provider of cloud CRM and Contact Center solutions looking to appoint a committed 2nd line Support Engineer to perform a key role in assisting our first line support engineers and our customers with troubleshooting and resolution of support queries and managing these requests to resolution. You will be involved in a variety of service desk work including end user support and following Standard Operating Procedures. You must have excellent customer service and quality management skills, equipped with passion, resources and service management insight. You should have experience working in a support center environment and knowledge of CRM software applications. You must have a tertiary technical qualification (Diploma or Degree), any qualification or certification in software coding, databases will be beneficial, a minimum of 5 years’ experience working in an IT services role involving customer support for critical systems and applications, a minimum of 2 years’ experience helping end users with the operation and functionality of developed software applications/integrations (Software Application Support), knowledge of CRM systems (Zendesk, Zoho, Freshdesk, Odoo) and call center solutions (IVRs, Call Centre Reports, IP Telephony) preferential and knowledge of basic network routing & troubleshooting (Ping, Tracert, Pingplotter etc.).

DUTIES:

Provide excellent customer service by developing and maintaining a habit of delivering more than expected, demonstrating accountability through action, and treating everyone with courtesy and care.

Remain updated with Standard Operating Procedures and ensure that these are always adhered to.

Provide 2nd line user support to 1st line support engineers and customers for tickets logged and assigned on our CRM Ticketing System for all IMAC (Incidents, Moves, Additions, Changes).

Ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner to meet defined SLA targets.

Own and drive ticket resolution for all assigned tickets including information gathering, troubleshooting, feedback and updates to customers and colleagues.

Escalation to 3rd line where required according to escalation guidelines.

Perform builds/moves/additions and change requests from time to time when appointed resources for this role are not available.

Remain constantly up to date and fully conversant with the 1Stream suite of technologies to provide world-class service to fulfil this role.

Provide 2nd line product support both during and after standard working hours according to the published Standby Roster.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric certificate.

A tertiary technical qualification (Diploma or Degree).

Any qualification or certification in software coding, databases will be beneficial.

Minimum 5 years’ experience working in an IT services role involving customer support for critical systems and applications.

Minimum 2 years’ experience helping end users with the operation and functionality of developed software applications/integrations (Software Application Support).

Knowledge of CRM systems (Zendesk, Zoho, Freshdesk, Odoo) and call centre solutions (IVRs, Call Centre Reports, IP Telephony) preferential.

Knowledge of basic network routing & troubleshooting (Ping, Tracert, Pingplotter etc.).

Knowledge of basic PC troubleshooting (Audio, Headsets, Chrome, Windows OS etc.).

Knowledge of analysing and troubleshooting log files (Windows Event View and Windiag).

ATTRIBUTES:

Be passionate about customers and service, with a strong will to make a difference.

Attention to detail.

Logical, analytical and a troubleshooting mindset.

Self-Confident and go-getter attitude.

Resilient.

The ability to work in a dynamic environment, prioritising, and multi-tasking effectively.

Committed to self-development.

Target focused, proactive and keen to spot opportunities to refine and improve processes and service.

Strong planning, organising and prioritising abilities.

Calm and able to focus when in a pressure situation.

COMMENTS:

