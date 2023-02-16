Technical Specialist – Power operations – Gauteng Jukskei Park

Technical Specialist: Power Operations

Reports To:

Head of Power

• To provide 2nd-line support to MS contract management including site visits where required.

• To undertake troubleshooting and analysis with fault collaboration, in conjunction with the Regional Power team for additional support. i.e., RMS, Batteries, Inverters, S-miles platform,

• To manage contribute, understand, and support solution dimensioning function

• To assist with the operational performance of the Power business.

• To interpret relevant data performance reports and execute on findings

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Power business strategy implementation

• Assists with the implementation of the market strategy (product, performance, deployment, and operations) and manages solution dimensioning (i.e., design and customisation of solutions).

Contribution to financial performance of the Power business

• Contributes to the Power business unit’s financial goals/targets by operating within the expected revenues, direct expenses, overhead expenses, and profit margin.

Power business operations and performance

• Assist with the optimal performance of Power Systems in the field.

• Assists with functional processes, procedures, and governance for the successful delivery of the Power business.

• Reports regularly to the Technical Manager on support, root-cause analysis, and system dimensioning activities.

• Engages and collaborates with internal teams to deliver and support Power solutions.

• Responsible for root-cause analysis when resolving performance issues.

Operational risk management

• Assists with managing risks associated with the Power business operations.

Sustainability

• Assists with operating a Power business within the required emissions targets.

• Promotes a culture where the values of the organisation are seen to be ‘alive’.

People management

Desired Skills:

Business Strategy

Electrical

Engineering

Operational Planning

People Development

Product Research

Researching Targets

About The Employer:

We are a dynamic organization in a rapidly changing industry. Accordingly, the responsibilities associated with this job will change from time to time in accordance with the Company’s business needs. More specifically, the incumbent may be required to perform additional and/or different responsibilities from those set forth above.

• The above declarations are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job described, nor are they intended to be such a listing of the skills and abilities required to do the job. Rather, they are intended only to describe the general nature of the job.

• The incumbent must be flexible as there may be workweeks that require more than 40 hours to ensure the positions expectations and responsibilities are met.

Learn more/Apply for this position