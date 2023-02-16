Test Automation Software Engineer

Now hiring – Software Development Engineer to design and create test automation for software products.

Qualifications Required:

Minimum a B Eng University Degree in either: Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, BSc Computer Science, Mechatronics Engineering.

Desired: Master’s degree in either: Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, BSc Computer Science, Mechatronics Engineering.

Requirements:

Designing and programming skills

Programming experience / exposure in Python, Shell, and C/C++

Experience / exposure in Linux

Experience / exposure in Networking Protocols IP, TCP, UDP and optionally SSL/TLS

Experience / exposure in Robot Framework beneficial

Good time management and organizational skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

To join one of SA’s top engineering teams coming with strong backgrounds in cybersecurity and networking, apply via Career Junction and our Specialist Recruitment Manager will be in contact.

Alternatively, send us your cv: [Email Address Removed]

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

