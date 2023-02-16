Westcon-Comstor signs up SolarWinds distribution

Westcon-Comstor has announced a joint distribution agreement with SolarWinds.

As part of the agreement, Westcon-Comstor will provide the entire suite of SolarWinds network management and monitoring products to resellers and customers across South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

SolarWinds solutions give organisations worldwide – regardless of type, size, or complexity – the ability to accelerate business transformation in hybrid IT environments. SolarWinds engages with IT service and operations professionals and DevOps and SecOps professionals to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing IT infrastructures, applications, and environments.

“The network remains the most critical component of modern IT infrastructure and the key to successful multi-cloud deployments and remote working environments,” says Dorio Bowes, Comstor director at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “Through our partnership with SolarWinds, our partners now have access to a range of products that will help establish them as leaders in network management, monitoring, database, and infrastructure service management.”

Laurent Delattre, vice-president of EMEA sales at SolarWinds, adds: “SolarWinds is delighted to partner with Westcon-Comstor to deliver its solutions efficiently to customers in the region. We believe this partnership will increase our market penetration and enable us to provide the highest levels of service and benefits to our customers. We look forward to a successful partnership.”