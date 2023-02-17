Active Directory and Exchange Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Key purpose:
As an Active Directory Engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and managing the company’s Active Directory environment. You’ll manage our Exchange Server environments and ensure that all mailboxes are properly configured with Outlook Anywhere enabled. You’ll also monitor all server alerts, notify support if a problem is detected and investigate further if required. In addition to your technical role within the organization, you will also act as part of a wider team which includes other technicians who perform domain name administration duties (DNS). As such, you will regularly liaise with these individuals in order to complete tasks such as DNS changes or adding new records.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Ensure Active Directory platform or infrastructure is managed effectively and compliant
- Integrate with Exchange, SharePoint, and Azure Active Directory infrastructures to provide a holistic view of messaging and identity across the organization
- Ensure the success of all the Microsoft software products and service
- Develop, operate and maintain systems, procedures, and policies to ensure successful operations of the organization
- Perform daily monitoring, problem solving, and optimization of Exchange servers
- As an Active Directory engineer, you’ll take part in designing, installing and managing Active Directory across multiple domains on-premises, as well as Office 365 environments
- You will be a key member of the Active Directory engineering team ensuring Windows Server and Exchange services are running properly and securely within your environment while also monitoring your environment
- Perform architectural activities, develop solutions, and apply new technology solutions in accordance with organizational policies and standards
Qualifications and experience:
- Must have at least 5 years of experience with Active Directory technologies, including Windows Server and Windows Client Technologies
- Experience with LDAP server integration would be a plus
- Must have experience in Windows Server Active Directory and have a Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
- Minimum of 5 years of experience with Active Directory domain environment and/or Active Directory replication
- Active Directory certifications preferred
- Three to Five years of experience in a systems administrator role with a solid background in Active Directory and Group Policy, IIS, Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];, SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, and PowerShell
- Familiarity with Exchange Server and DNS is preferred
- Knowledge of Active Directory Security best practices, including advanced application security techniques, policy creation and enforcement
- Operational Support/ Enterprise Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- High level scripting capabilities
- ITIL V3 Foundation
- MCSE Messaging (Exchange [Phone Number Removed];)
- Office 365 Stack
- Azure Services
- MS Teams experience
Desired Skills:
- Confident
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving skills