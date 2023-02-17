Active Directory and Exchange Engineer

Key purpose:

As an Active Directory Engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and managing the company’s Active Directory environment. You’ll manage our Exchange Server environments and ensure that all mailboxes are properly configured with Outlook Anywhere enabled. You’ll also monitor all server alerts, notify support if a problem is detected and investigate further if required. In addition to your technical role within the organization, you will also act as part of a wider team which includes other technicians who perform domain name administration duties (DNS). As such, you will regularly liaise with these individuals in order to complete tasks such as DNS changes or adding new records.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensure Active Directory platform or infrastructure is managed effectively and compliant

Integrate with Exchange, SharePoint, and Azure Active Directory infrastructures to provide a holistic view of messaging and identity across the organization

Ensure the success of all the Microsoft software products and service

Develop, operate and maintain systems, procedures, and policies to ensure successful operations of the organization

Perform daily monitoring, problem solving, and optimization of Exchange servers

As an Active Directory engineer, you’ll take part in designing, installing and managing Active Directory across multiple domains on-premises, as well as Office 365 environments

You will be a key member of the Active Directory engineering team ensuring Windows Server and Exchange services are running properly and securely within your environment while also monitoring your environment

Perform architectural activities, develop solutions, and apply new technology solutions in accordance with organizational policies and standards

Qualifications and experience:

Must have at least 5 years of experience with Active Directory technologies, including Windows Server and Windows Client Technologies

Experience with LDAP server integration would be a plus

Must have experience in Windows Server Active Directory and have a Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

Minimum of 5 years of experience with Active Directory domain environment and/or Active Directory replication

Active Directory certifications preferred

Three to Five years of experience in a systems administrator role with a solid background in Active Directory and Group Policy, IIS, Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];, SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, and PowerShell

Familiarity with Exchange Server and DNS is preferred

Knowledge of Active Directory Security best practices, including advanced application security techniques, policy creation and enforcement

Operational Support/ Enterprise Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

High level scripting capabilities

ITIL V3 Foundation

MCSE Messaging (Exchange [Phone Number Removed];)

Office 365 Stack

Azure Services

MS Teams experience

Key purpose:

As an Active Directory Engineer, you will be responsible for maintaining and managing the company’s Active Directory environment. You’ll manage our Exchange Server environments and ensure that all mailboxes are properly configured with Outlook Anywhere enabled. You’ll also monitor all server alerts, notify support if a problem is detected and investigate further if required. In addition to your technical role within the organization, you will also act as part of a wider team which includes other technicians who perform domain name administration duties (DNS). As such, you will regularly liaise with these individuals in order to complete tasks such as DNS changes or adding new records.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensure Active Directory platform or infrastructure is managed effectively and compliant

Integrate with Exchange, SharePoint, and Azure Active Directory infrastructures to provide a holistic view of messaging and identity across the organization

Ensure the success of all the Microsoft software products and service

Develop, operate and maintain systems, procedures, and policies to ensure successful operations of the organization

Perform daily monitoring, problem solving, and optimization of Exchange servers

As an Active Directory engineer, you’ll take part in designing, installing and managing Active Directory across multiple domains on-premises, as well as Office 365 environments

You will be a key member of the Active Directory engineering team ensuring Windows Server and Exchange services are running properly and securely within your environment while also monitoring your environment

Perform architectural activities, develop solutions, and apply new technology solutions in accordance with organizational policies and standards

Qualifications and experience:

Must have at least 5 years of experience with Active Directory technologies, including Windows Server and Windows Client Technologies

Experience with LDAP server integration would be a plus

Must have experience in Windows Server Active Directory and have a Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

Minimum of 5 years of experience with Active Directory domain environment and/or Active Directory replication

Active Directory certifications preferred

Three to Five years of experience in a systems administrator role with a solid background in Active Directory and Group Policy, IIS, Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];, SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];, and PowerShell

Familiarity with Exchange Server and DNS is preferred

Knowledge of Active Directory Security best practices, including advanced application security techniques, policy creation and enforcement

Operational Support/ Enterprise Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

High level scripting capabilities

ITIL V3 Foundation

MCSE Messaging (Exchange [Phone Number Removed];)

Office 365 Stack

Azure Services

MS Teams experience

Desired Skills:

Confident

Communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Learn more/Apply for this position