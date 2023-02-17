Application Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest Park

A company specialising in support to the Transport and Logistic industries based in Hillcrest, KZN is seeking a Full Stack Developer to join their team. This person will proactively and efficiently supply technical development for the improvement and maintenance of the organizational App and continuously use initiative to find enhancements and improvements to the product and its development.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Support the business in terms of App development initiatives and App maintenance
- All development must align with operational strategies
- Establishing technical specifications including productivity optimisation and quality control for client service standards
- Maintains and improves operations by monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving problems, preparing and completing action plans, managing system and process improvement pertaining to the App
- Follow Quality Assurance procedures
- Maintains and improves quality results by creating standards and guidelines; recommending improvements where applicable.
- Meet financial objectives as set and directed by the MD and CEO
- Prepares performance reports by collecting, analysing and summarising data and trends as relevant
- Being available on call 24/7 for any operational needs from the response centre
- Driving the on boarding efficiency optimisations
- Taking full accountability for the effective handling of any issues
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge
- Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.
- Completing od relevant tasks of medium complexity within specified time frames
- Liaising with off-site team to design and develop the App and portal
- Defining of user stories and acceptance criteria
- Writing of automated acceptance criteria
- Demonstrating software to end users
- Raising any risks that are identified
- Monitoring of issues and ensuring the maintenance of quality
- Ensuring that all documentation is done to required standards
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- At least 2 – 4 years proven relevant experience and knowledge
- Related degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred)
- Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies
- Good knowledge of Business Intelligence
- User interface knowledge
- Multi-tier software and database design
- Experience in Agile software development competencies
- Call Centre and Logistics experience is beneficial.
- Sound verbal, written and telephonic communication skills in English
- Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
Key technical skills:
- .NET Core
- C#
- SQL
- Test Libraries
- Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)
Beneficial:
- Azure
- Docker Containers
- Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- .net core
- C#
- SQL
- Test libraries
- Angular
- React vue
- Azure
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Database Design
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development