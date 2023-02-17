Application Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group

A company specialising in support to the Transport and Logistic industries based in Hillcrest, KZN is seeking a Full Stack Developer to join their team. This person will proactively and efficiently supply technical development for the improvement and maintenance of the organizational App and continuously use initiative to find enhancements and improvements to the product and its development.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Support the business in terms of App development initiatives and App maintenance

All development must align with operational strategies

Establishing technical specifications including productivity optimisation and quality control for client service standards

Maintains and improves operations by monitoring system performance, identifying and resolving problems, preparing and completing action plans, managing system and process improvement pertaining to the App

Follow Quality Assurance procedures

Maintains and improves quality results by creating standards and guidelines; recommending improvements where applicable.

Meet financial objectives as set and directed by the MD and CEO

Prepares performance reports by collecting, analysing and summarising data and trends as relevant

Being available on call 24/7 for any operational needs from the response centre

Driving the on boarding efficiency optimisations

Taking full accountability for the effective handling of any issues

Maintains professional and technical knowledge

Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.

Completing od relevant tasks of medium complexity within specified time frames

Liaising with off-site team to design and develop the App and portal

Defining of user stories and acceptance criteria

Writing of automated acceptance criteria

Demonstrating software to end users

Raising any risks that are identified

Monitoring of issues and ensuring the maintenance of quality

Ensuring that all documentation is done to required standards

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

At least 2 – 4 years proven relevant experience and knowledge

Related degree, diploma, or certifications (Computer Science Degree is preferred)

Good knowledge of innovative solutions and technologies

Good knowledge of Business Intelligence

User interface knowledge

Multi-tier software and database design

Experience in Agile software development competencies

Call Centre and Logistics experience is beneficial.

Sound verbal, written and telephonic communication skills in English

Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

Key technical skills:

.NET Core

C#

SQL

Test Libraries

Front end frameworks (Angular / React Vue)

Beneficial:

Azure

Docker Containers

Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

.net core

C#

SQL

Test libraries

Angular

React vue

Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

Database Design

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

