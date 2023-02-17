Application Support Technician – Western Cape Plattekloof 3

Feb 17, 2023

You will translate business unit needs and functional requirements into technical application [URL Removed] technical application requirements to various [URL Removed] user acceptance tests. Adapt new ways to improve processes within applications to automate process and improve [URL Removed] configuration changes done.
Adhere to ITIL processes at all [URL Removed] incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system. Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions [URL Removed] monitoring requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Application Support
  • Troubleshooting
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Service Desk
  • Bug fixing
  • Technical Report Writing
  • Problem Analysis
  • Ticketing Management
  • Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A company that has been well known for its exceptional export services for over 50 years based in Cape Town.

