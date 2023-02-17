Application Support Technician – Western Cape Plattekloof 3

You will translate business unit needs and functional requirements into technical application [URL Removed] technical application requirements to various [URL Removed] user acceptance tests. Adapt new ways to improve processes within applications to automate process and improve [URL Removed] configuration changes done.
Adhere to ITIL processes at all [URL Removed] incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system. Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions [URL Removed] monitoring requirements.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Application Support
- Troubleshooting
- User Acceptance Testing
- Service Desk
- Bug fixing
- Technical Report Writing
- Problem Analysis
- Ticketing Management
- Problem Solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A company that has been well known for its exceptional export services for over 50 years based in Cape Town.