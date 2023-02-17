Business Analyst

Feb 17, 2023

My client being one of the leading automotive Giants in the world is looking for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng, to join their dynamic team.

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

  • Familiar with Java development environment
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
  • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
  • Multi-tasking
  • Leadership
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Let’s get you a job where there is never ending growth.

Desired Skills:

  • Collaboration
  • Business analysis
  • Development

