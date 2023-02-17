Business Analyst

One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

Data Intelligence Architecture expertise

Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence

Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform

Knowledge of Qlikview is advantageous

AWS or MA Azure Experience

Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Let’s get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

Data Intelligence

Power BI

AWS

Azure

Big Data Pipelines

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

