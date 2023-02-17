One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng
Work Model: Hybrid
Essential Skills required:
- Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
- Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
- Knowledge of Qlikview is advantageous
- AWS or MA Azure Experience
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)
Let’s get those applications across!
Desired Skills:
- Data Intelligence
- Power BI
- AWS
- Azure
- Big Data Pipelines
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years