Business Analyst

Feb 17, 2023

Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Collections Team.

This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the Banking Sector in Collections/Debi-Check to embark on a 6-12 month contract.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • To-be process
  • as-is

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

