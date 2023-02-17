Business Analyst

Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Collections Team.

This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the Banking Sector in Collections/Debi-Check to embark on a 6-12 month contract.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

To-be process

as-is

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

