Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Collections Team.
This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the Banking Sector in Collections/Debi-Check to embark on a 6-12 month contract.
If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.
Apply Now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- To-be process
- as-is
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years