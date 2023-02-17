Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a dynamic team of an innovative Financial Services Provider based in Stellenbosch as the next Business Analyst who will be responsible for the design, development, and operations of a leading Rewards Program. The Program is based within the Client Value Product Line of Retail Client Experience Delivery and functions as an autonomous business unit and encompasses all aspects of the product delivery and management. The ideal candidate must have a suitable tertiary qualification in Information Technology, 3-7 years’ experience in a similar role including basic Project Management experience (Methodology Specific) and UML, Business Process Modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio. You must also have detailed knowledge of Banking and IT standards and governance, Testing practices and methodology, Agile development life cycle, Change Management, Banking Rewards/Benefits System knowledge.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst with proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment.

Basic Project Management experience (Methodology Specific).

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Banking and IT standards and governance.

Testing practices and methodology.

Agile development life cycle.

Change Management.

Banking Rewards/Benefits System knowledge. Knowledge of UML and Business Process Modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio. A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required.



ATTRIBUTES:

Communication skills and Conflict Management.

Strategic Thinking.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position