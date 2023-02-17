Business Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

My client being one of the leading automotive Giants in the world is looking for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng, to join their dynamic team.

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

Familiar with Java development environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Desired Skills:

Collaboration

Business analysis

Development

