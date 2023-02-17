Business Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

My client being one of the leading automotive Giants in the world is looking for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng, to join their dynamic team.
Work Model: Hybrid
Essential Skills required:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.
Let’s get you a job where there is never ending growth.
Desired Skills:
- Collaboration
- Business analysis
- Development