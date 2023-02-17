Business Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

Feb 17, 2023

One of our clients who is booming in the Automotive Industry has a great opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst in Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Essential Skills required:

  • Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
  • Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
  • Knowledge of Qlikview is advantageous
  • AWS or MA Azure Experience
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Desired Skills:

  • Data Intelligence
  • Power BI
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Big Data Pipelines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

