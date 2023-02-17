Business Analyst (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng

Client Details:

Our client, a leading global technology organisation located in Somerset West, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Analyse user requirements and business processes to create a system representation that supports design and development of solutions.

Conduct information elicitation events with stakeholders to extract functional requirements using techniques such as surveys, interviews and workshops.

Model business processes, data, rules, and messages to create a system representation with all necessary interfaces with other systems.

Determine and manage change impact and management issues and activities associated with requirement changes.

Liaise with system engineers/architects to ensure system behaviour aligns with specific operational aspects.

Communicate effectively with cross-functional teams and management and maintain accurate design documentation.

Verify the lineage between the business case, business requirements, and the implemented solution and support test designs for optimal coverage.

Collaborate with test analysts to mature requirement verification traceability methods and identify business opportunities in the existing client environment.

Estimate work content and develop a value proposition or business case for proposed solutions.

Support marketing and sales initiatives in new or existing client environments by presenting and interviewing with client representatives.

Preferred Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Sciences.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Extensive 6 years of experience designing and qualifying large-scale business solutions in a transaction-based and message-rich environment

Comprehensive understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and the business analyst’s role in it, from inception to transition into the operational environment

Proficient in UML with a good working knowledge. Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect would be a plus.

