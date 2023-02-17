Business Process Analyst

Business Analyst (Process Analyst) who will deliver solutions that are fit for purpose and that focus on efficiencies that deliver business value with specific focus on design and analysis.

Contribute to value chain analysis and linking business strategy to process architecture.

Provide technical input for solution design, workflow streamlining and problem resolution.

Desired Skills:

Business Process Mapping

Workflow Analysis

BPMN

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

Design Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a financial services company that has a footprint in over 30 African countries. They pride themselves with providing financial independence. Their growth prospect is humanising technology and designing our digitalisation journey around their clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position