Our client specializing in technology and consulting is currently recruiting for an experienced COBOL Developer
Experience:
- 2+ years of development experience
- Appropriate and recognized formal IT training
- Level: Junior
Compulsory Softskills:
- Communication skills for client-facing engagements
Compulsory Hardskills:
Knowledge of the technical environment (i.e. products used by Application Maintenance) namely:
- IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL
- WINDOWS OS
- COBOL
- C or C#
- MS Office
- FTP
- SQL
- OR .Net/ Java /Phython / CSharp and is willing to also obtain skill in COBOL and FCP [Foundation for Cooperative Processing]
- Good verbal and written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- developer
- cobol
- java
- SQL
- C#