COBOL Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client specializing in technology and consulting is currently recruiting for an experienced COBOL Developer

Experience:

2+ years of development experience

Appropriate and recognized formal IT training

Level: Junior

Compulsory Softskills:

Communication skills for client-facing engagements

Compulsory Hardskills:

Knowledge of the technical environment (i.e. products used by Application Maintenance) namely:

IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL

WINDOWS OS

COBOL

C or C#

MS Office

FTP

SQL

OR .Net/ Java /Phython / CSharp and is willing to also obtain skill in COBOL and FCP [Foundation for Cooperative Processing]

Good verbal and written communication skills

