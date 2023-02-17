COBOL Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 17, 2023

Our client specializing in technology and consulting is currently recruiting for an experienced COBOL Developer
Experience:

  • 2+ years of development experience
  • Appropriate and recognized formal IT training
  • Level: Junior

Compulsory Softskills:

  • Communication skills for client-facing engagements

Compulsory Hardskills:
Knowledge of the technical environment (i.e. products used by Application Maintenance) namely:

  • IBM Mainframe / MVS / CICS / JCL
  • WINDOWS OS
  • COBOL
  • C or C#
  • MS Office
  • FTP
  • SQL
  • OR .Net/ Java /Phython / CSharp and is willing to also obtain skill in COBOL and FCP [Foundation for Cooperative Processing]
  • Good verbal and written communication skills

only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • cobol
  • java
  • SQL
  • C#

