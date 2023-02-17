CRM Developer

Purpose
The opportunity to work on everything and you will use your skills across the business. We use the latest and greatest in software, opportunity to learn and give valuable input.
Key Responsibilities
- Develops a large number of robust features in a self-sufficient way to a high technical standard
- Assisting junior developers in planning the implementation of technical features
- Stays up to date with technical knowledge in all technical skills and coaches others on the team to improve their skills in these areas
- Identifies areas for improvements and implements innovations to enhance the product
- Involved in development and code reviews
- Documentation
- working with different Divisions
Skills Knowledge and Experience
- Min of 5 years in development
- Microsoft Dynamics 2015
- Microsoft Dynamics Web API
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Solutions Lifecycle Management
- Web Development with C# ASP .Net (Core or MVC 5+)
- Cloud Technologies (Azure)
- JavaScript/Typescript
MS SQL Server
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- C#
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma