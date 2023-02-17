CRM Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose

The opportunity to work on everything and you will use your skills across the business. We use the latest and greatest in software, opportunity to learn and give valuable input.

Key Responsibilities

Develops a large number of robust features in a self-sufficient way to a high technical standard

Assisting junior developers in planning the implementation of technical features

Stays up to date with technical knowledge in all technical skills and coaches others on the team to improve their skills in these areas

Identifies areas for improvements and implements innovations to enhance the product

Involved in development and code reviews

Documentation

working with different Divisions

Skills Knowledge and Experience

Min of 5 years in development

Microsoft Dynamics 2015

Microsoft Dynamics Web API

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Solutions Lifecycle Management

Web Development with C# ASP .Net (Core or MVC 5+)

Cloud Technologies (Azure)

JavaScript/Typescript

MS SQL Server

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

C#

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

