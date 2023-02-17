Cyber Security Specialist: Read Team at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Retail Group seeks an energetic, output-driven, and skilled Cyber Security Specialist: Red Teamer to support the execution of the cyber security strategy and roadmap with a primary focus on red teaming and purple teaming. You’ll help build the ability to test, validate and mature controls within the context of red and purple teaming. This includes responsibility for penetration testing and application security. This is a technical role requiring practical experience in penetration testing, red teaming, and SDLC security. You must have a minimum of 4 years’ hands on experience in penetration testing and red teaming, experience with tools such as Burp Suite, Checkmarx, Cobalt Strike and Metasploit and knowledge of programming languages, Android, iOS and Huawei.

DUTIES:

Hacking the planet – get your hands dirty and pull apart code, whether it is application, mobile, platform, container or on-premises or cloud infrastructure – and look for bugs.

Coordinate application and infrastructure penetration testing with internal and external parties according to our internal methodology and where relevant, in line with compliance requirements (e.g., PCI).

Support the building and maturing of the red and purple teaming capability area, leveraging technology and automation with the goal of continual control validation.

Modelling Threats – enhance and optimise infrastructure, platform, application, and mobile security by identifying threats, vulnerabilities and associated countermeasures.

Draft funky but professional reports to detail the findings of the assessments, including appropriate recommendations to mitigate identified security issues.

Help drive and validate remediation of findings.

Maintain and enhance cool toolsets – manage the relevant tools required for mature product security that include pen testing, secure coding, and source code analysis. Investigate new approaches, technology, and automation to challenge traditional thinking and raise the level of security.

Secure the development of products– integrate security practices into the software development lifecycle, verify the security of internally and externally developed applications and services during and after development and deployment. Actively participate in the SDLC though guidance, education, input, and facilitation.

Consult with application development teams during projects and initiatives.

Provide AppSec reporting for operational security dashboards.

Provide AppSec guidance via documentation, standards, and collaboration.

Additional Responsibilities:

Supporting the Blue Team to wield their shields.

Support the team in responding to security incidents when needed.

Supporting the broader Cyber SecOpsTeam.

Collaborate with the broader SecOps Team, to drive and support various operational and strategic initiatives.

Champion or co-champion internal security solutions and/or processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 4 years’ hands on experience in penetration testing and red teaming.

Experience with tools such as Burp Suite, Checkmarx, Cobalt Strike and Metasploit.

Knowledge of programming languages, Android, iOS, and Huawei.

Demonstrated track record of applying technical knowledge to help improve security.

Ability to adapt and take on new tasks and challenges.

Ability to script and automate processes.

Advantageous:

Relevant qualifications and certifications such as OSCP, OSWE, SANS and CREST.

Additional Criteria:

Systemic understanding of key business linkages and dependencies.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices, and apply findings.

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills, and competencies to adapt to change.

Output driven.

Energetic.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Cyber

Security

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position