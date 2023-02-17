Cybersecurity pros warn against romanticising digital stalking

This month saw the start of the fourth season of the popular Netflix series You, with viewers tuning in once again to follow the exploits of Joe Goldberg, an obsessive young man going to extreme lengths to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

But although Joe has made viewers’ hearts beat faster since the show first aired in 2018, the romanticisation of his behaviour raises serious issues about the unacceptable problem of stalking – both online and offline – in society.

A common form of digital stalking is so-called stalkerware, a commercially available software that can be discretely installed on smartphone devices. Along with other technologies, stalkerware is often used in abusive relationships, enabling perpetrators to monitor an individual’s private life without their knowledge. Stalkerware has also been connected to other forms of violent behaviour.

According to cybersecurity specialists, Kaspersky, 29 312 people worldwide were affected by stalkerware in 2022. Cases in all countries show that stalkerware is a global phenomenon that is currently affecting all societies, with the Coalition Against Stalkerware estimating that the use of this form of software worldwide could be close to 1- million cases annually.

“It is important that we do not romanticise the behaviour as seen in You, but instead denounce it for what it is: stalking,” says Christina Jankowski, senior external relations manager at Kaspersky. “Regardless of whether it is happening online or digitally, stalking and stalkerware is a form of violence.

“There are real life stories behind the numbers of those affected which is why it is important to take active action against it,” Jankowski says. “To gain a better understanding of stalkerware, Kaspersky is sharing insights with the global cybercommunity and aiding organisations in the fight against digital stalking. All relevant data and information on this issue must be shared for the benefit of those affected by cyberviolence to further improve the level of detection and protection.”

Karen Bentley, CEO of WESNET, adds: “Stalking is a criminal, traumatic, and dangerous offence. Yet movies, TV, and music consistently present stalking as desirable, cute, sexy, and/or flattering – but in real life, it’s unwanted, terrifying, and illegal. As peak body for specialist women’s domestic and family violence services in Australia, we work with many victim support organisations where survivors come to seek help with this problem.

“Hence, it’s so important to build the capacity of these organisations and educate the public that this type of behaviour is unacceptable,” says Bentley. “To that end, we are pleased to be working with Kaspersky and all of the partners from the Coalition Against Stalkerware.”

In 2019, Kaspersky, along with nine other companies and organisations, founded the Coalition Against Stalkerware which today counts more than 40 members worldwide. The coalition’s mission is to improve the detection of stalkerware, combat domestic violence, promote knowledge sharing among non-profit organisations and companies, and raise public awareness about the problem.