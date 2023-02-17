Data Analyst

Key purpose:



The role will be responsible to oversee a range of analytical teams from data analytics, data science, and clinical in South Africa and co-ordinate with technical heads who will be based in Singapore. The objective of the role is to ensure timeous, robust and accurate delivery of analytical products and frameworks. Effective communication between key stakeholders is vital to ensure delivery.

Duties and responsibilities:

Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for a multitude of companies with different data structures

Ownership of data structures and relevant business logic by setting standards and vision for normalized data sets

Support the design of data systems to ensure data analytics takes place in an efficient, scalable, and reproducible way

Usage of data to find new insights to inform healthcare strategies and develop product there will be a broad range of fields to understand from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc

Performing basic to advanced data analytics both ad hoc and in production

Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights

Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context

Improve processes and data outcomes where opportunities arise

Qualifications and experience:



A bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, statistics, healthcare related, or similar.

Extensive experience in healthcare analytics

Experience and skill set in SQL, python, and advanced excel

Understanding in basic to advanced statistics, risk adjustment and health outcome assessment frameworks

Understanding of data in various areas of expertise from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc

Knowledge of databases and structures, governance and meta data standards including data architecture principals, ETL/ELT,

Knowledge of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies

Knowledge of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

Knowledge of data science in the healthcare space

Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

Experience in Microsoft Azure preferred (Databricks, Synapse, Data Factory)

Key purpose:



The role will be responsible to oversee a range of analytical teams from data analytics, data science, and clinical in South Africa and co-ordinate with technical heads who will be based in Singapore. The objective of the role is to ensure timeous, robust and accurate delivery of analytical products and frameworks. Effective communication between key stakeholders is vital to ensure delivery.

Duties and responsibilities:

Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for a multitude of companies with different data structures

Ownership of data structures and relevant business logic by setting standards and vision for normalized data sets

Support the design of data systems to ensure data analytics takes place in an efficient, scalable, and reproducible way

Usage of data to find new insights to inform healthcare strategies and develop product there will be a broad range of fields to understand from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc

Performing basic to advanced data analytics both ad hoc and in production

Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights

Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context

Improve processes and data outcomes where opportunities arise

Qualifications and experience:



A bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, statistics, healthcare related, or similar.

Extensive experience in healthcare analytics

Experience and skill set in SQL, python, and advanced excel

Understanding in basic to advanced statistics, risk adjustment and health outcome assessment frameworks

Understanding of data in various areas of expertise from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc

Knowledge of databases and structures, governance and meta data standards including data architecture principals, ETL/ELT,

Knowledge of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies

Knowledge of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

Knowledge of data science in the healthcare space

Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

Experience in Microsoft Azure preferred (Databricks, Synapse, Data Factory)

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Confident

Problem-solving skills

Learn more/Apply for this position